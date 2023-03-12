Olive M. Dusenberry

March 23, 1935 - Mary 8, 2023

KENOSHA - Olive M. Dusenberry, 87, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Hospital.

She was born on March 23, 1935 to the late James and Olive (Kenny) Graham in Dublin, Ireland. She was educated in Dublin and attended Loreta College at St. Stephan's Green Dublin and then graduated from the Grafton Academy of Dress Designing.

On October 15, 1960 she married Melvin "Larry" L. Dusenberry in Oak Park, IL. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2019.

Olive worked at Lake Forest Hospital for 30 years.

Olive enjoyed watching HGTV, clipping coupons, cooking, traveling back to Ireland several times, entertaining and loved fashion designing dresses along with other things. Olive was a very fashionable woman. Most of all, she loved spending time with family.

Olive is survived by her son, David (Marisa) Dusenberry of Kenosha; her daughter, Bobbi (Larry) Beake of Antioch; her grandchildren: Kevin (Lauren), Angela, Nick, Jake, Mikaila and Will; her great-grandson, Jeffrey Banks; and her sister, Angela Elliot.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Frank Graham, Jim Graham, Dick Graham, Norah O'Brien, Jane Davidson and Tom Graham.

Funeral Services for Olive will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private family burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Meodowmere (now Cedarhurst of Kenosha) for their loving and compassionate care given to Olive over the past several years.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Olive's Online Memorial Book