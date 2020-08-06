× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1928-2020

Olivia G. Sturino, 91 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born on August 28, 1928, in Marano Principato, Cosenza, Italy the daughter of the late Gabriel and Adeline (Sessa) Ruffolo. Olivia emigrated to the United States at the age of 9, with her late grandmother, Caroline Ruffolo and her late uncle, Albert Ruffalo. On June 19, 1948, she married Anthony J. Sturino at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha, and he preceded her in death December 4, 1987.

Olivia lived for her family and her faith. She was an excellent cook and loved talking and visiting with friends and family alike.

Survivors include her children, James (Marion Acciari) Sturino of Libertyville, IL and Diane Rusecki of Sharon, WI; a brother Dick Ruffolo of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren, James (Janneane) Sturino Jr., Jeffrey (Mabel) Sturino, John (Ashley) Sturino, Adam (Jill) Rusecki, and Rachel (Jason) Straka; nine great-grandchildren, McKayla, Emily, Anthony, Abby, Jensen, Jarett, Austin, Jason Jr., and Isabella.