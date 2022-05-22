Jan. 5, 1926—May 19, 2022

KENOSHA—Orlando Caracciolo, age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Lattarico, Prov. of Cosenza, Italy, on January 5, 1926, he was the son of the late Francesco and Vincenza (Ciarlo) Caracciolo.

Orlando resided in Italy from 1926 until 1950, he then moved to Argentina until 1979 and then settled in Kenosha.

On July 15, 1952, he was united in marriage to Iola Maria Marrelli in Italy.

Orlando was employed with Peugeot Car Company in Buenos Aires, Argentina and after relocating to the United States, with McWhite Rope Company until his retirement.

He had a passion for making wine, enjoyed playing cards, gardening and making Italian sausage. Most of all, he was a devoted family man who was delighted in spending time with his wife, beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

He will be missed by his loving wife, Iola; his children, Frank (Adriana) Caracciolo and Rudy (Louise) Caracciolo; his grandchildren, Sebastian Caracciolo, Gisella Caracciolo, Frank Caracciolo, Alexander Caracciolo (Mel) and Austin Caracciolo; his great granddaughter, Sophia Lawson; his brothers, Antonio in Italy and Alberto in Argentina; his brothers-in-law, Rocco and Giovanni in Italy; his sisters-in-law, Esterina in Argentina, Therisa Metallo and Ida Martini in the United States.

In addition to his parents, Orlando was preceded in death by his infant son, Mario Oscar; his brothers, Eugino and Alfredo; his sister, Ida Marccese.

Funeral services honoring Orlando’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Orlando will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Brookside staff for their care and compassion for Orlando.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101