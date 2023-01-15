Orlando J. Gallo

1945-2023

KENOSHA - Orlando J. Gallo, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hospice Alliance–Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Ralph and Angeline (Gennaccaro) Gallo. He was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School.

On August 5, 1967, he married Jeanne M. Tews at St. Mark Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on September 5, 2012.

Orlando was employed by CNH Global in many capacities, the latest being in inventory, and retired after over 40 years there. He was a proud UAW Local 180 union member and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his two sons: Ralph (Vanessa) Gallo and Eric (Lauren Matson) Gallo; three daughters: Rosemary (Gerry Sirks) Gallo, Sandy Pontillo, and Theresa Kuryama; six grandchildren: Zachary, Angelina, Nicolle (Kevin), Tyler, Isabella, and Sophia; three great-grandchildren: Charlie, Vinny, and Lizzy; and a brother, Gilbert (Leslie) Gallo. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends; and his grandpups.

Aside from his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dan.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816-7th Avenue, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in Orlando's name to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

