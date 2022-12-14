Jan. 8, 1926—Dec. 9, 2022

KENOSHA—Orville John Haney died Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 8, 1926, to Frank and Cecelia Haney.

During WWII Orville served in the Marine Corps. He married Adele Genotis on May 29, 1949. Orv worked as a Pipefitter for many years at American Motors before retiring from the Chrysler Corp.

Orville and Adele were world travelers who enjoyed every trip they took. Over the years the two took over 75 cruises. He was an avid golfer and gardener as well.

Orville loved his family and is survived by his wife Adele; and daughters: Diane (Dennis) Euting and Penny Haney. He is further survived by grandchildren: Andrew, Katie, and Eric Euting; and a great-grandson, Emery Euting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kenosha St. Vincent de Paul Society.

A private service for the immediate family has been planned.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667