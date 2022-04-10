PITTSBURG, PA—Pamela A. Bertz, age 69, passed away peacefully in home hospice care in Presto, PA near Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 19, 2022, due to complications from treatment for ovarian cancer.

Beloved wife of Richard Bertz, loving mother of Benjamin Bertz and caring sister of Mary Carroll.

Pam was born in Milwaukee, WI and raised in Antigo, WI, then moved back to Milwaukee, where she met and married her husband of 36 years. Pamela was a graduate of Antigo High School and Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in Milwaukee. She later resided in Kenosha, WI where she welcomed her son, after which they relocated to Solebury, PA and finally to Pittsburgh. Pamela will be remembered for her selflessness, caring nature, and love of family.

Pamela is survived by her husband and son; sister, Mary Carroll (Brian) of Lake Ridge, VA; niece, Kate DeSantis (Patrick) of Hunt Valley, MD; grand-nieces: Libby and Roey DeSantis of Hunt Valley, MD; and grand-nephew, Christian; and grand-niece, Chloe Carroll of San Marcos, CA; brother-in-law Robert (Ann) Bertz; nephews: Randy (Amber), Sam (Melissa) and Evan Bertz; and numerous cousins including Maggie (Jonah) Selner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Virginia (Haig) Passehl of Milwaukee and Antigo; grandparents, John and Amelia Haig of Antigo; nephew, Chris Carroll, of Ocean Beach, CA; six uncles, including Ted Haig of Antigo and five aunts, including Lee Haig of Antigo; and many cousins including Jim Waddell of Antigo.

Memorial Service 4:00 PM Friday, May 27, 2022 at Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211 http://lakeparklutheran.com A reception will follow. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ in memory of Pamela.