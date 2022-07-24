Sept. 7, 1952—July 11, 2022

BURLINGTON—Pamela J. Bauer, 69, of Burlington, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home.

Born in Kenosha, WI on September 7, 1952, she was the daughter of Edward and Jeanine (nee Landree) Jackson. Her early life was spent in Kenosha. On January 23, 1982, she was united in marriage to James Bauer. Following marriage, they made their home in Kenosha before moving to Burlington.

Pamela worked as a Secretary for Kenosha Unified School District. She was a member of Community Baptist Church of Honey Creek and enjoyed bowling and was in many leagues. She loved to take trips to go gambling, see the colors and spend time with friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pamela is survived by her husband, James; son, Chadwick (Lynnette) Binninger; grandchildren: Jesse (Casey) Binninger, Cody Binninger and Samantha (fiance Dan Kolar) Binninger; great-grandchildren: Colt Binninger and Eleanor Binninger; and brother, Edward (Audrey) Zellner. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Douglas Jackson.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

A Celebration of Life honoring Pamela will be held on July 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 11000 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant.

