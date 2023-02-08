1953-2023

KENOSHA—Pamela Jean Eisenhauer, 69, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Pamela was born on July 28, 1953 in Kenosha the daughter of Noel and Helen (Pannell) Bumpers. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S.

Pam retired from her career of 35 years at H&R Block. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, gardening, but most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will now be in the front row watching Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her partner, Sandra Druba of Kenosha; children: Daniel (Robin) Eisenhauer, Candace Fenn, Hanna (Shawn) Zapencki all of Kenosha; mother, Helen Bumpers of Kenosha; sister, Susan (Dennis) Barber of Rhinelander; and grandchildren: Samantha, Cerena, Emily, Gavin, Preston, and Leea. Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Noel, and grandparents.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 PM.

