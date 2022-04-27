Pamela Jean (nee Quinn) Wipfli

March 25, 1951 - April 24, 2022

KENOSHA - Pamela Jean (nee Quinn) Wipfli, 71, of Kenosha, passed away on April 24, 2022 at age 71 in her home after an 18 year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Born in Kenosha on March 25, 1951, she was the daughter of Lorraine Piepenburg and Myrn Quinn. She was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School. She married Don Wipfli on June 18, 1983 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, WI. They resided in Glendale, WI, Fox River Grove, IL, and Kenosha.

Pam went on to flourish as a business executive, beginning in 1969 as a long-distance operator for Wisconsin Bell, and completing her career as a Senior Director in Product Management at AT&T. In 2000 she retired at age 49 after 31 years for the same corporation. While working she also completed Associate and Bachelor Degrees in Business Management from Cardinal Stritch University.

Pam loved to spend time with her family, shopping trips with niece Amber, multiple daily phone conversations with sister Karen, vacations in Arizona, Las Vegas and Monterrey, CA. She was a voracious reader of mystery novels, Jeopardy fiend, scrapbooking expert, Wii bowling pro, and willing to help others wherever and whenever she could.

Pam is preceded in death by her mother Lorraine Piepenburg, father Myrn Quinn, stepfather Dennis Piepenburg, sister Kimberly, and brother Michael.

She is survived by her husband Don, sister Karen (Doug), nieces Amber (Tony), Heather (Matt), Katie (Spencer) and Grace, nephews Michael, Ryan, Connor (Morgan) and Brett, great nephews A.J. and Murray and great nieces Fiona and Rory, and brothers-in-law John, Steve (Donna) and Jay (Jill).

Special thanks to all of the wonderful staff who took such great care of Pam at the Aurora Cancer Care Center - Dr. Malik Bandealy, Heidi and Allison, Dawn, Cheryl, Monica, and all of the angels in the infusion room - Anita, Debbie, Stephanie, Donna, Lynda, Patti, Sally, Leigh; radiation team including Dr. Laura Ulmer and Dr. Joshua Elson, Lisa, Nicole, and Brittany; Dr. Nicholas Webber; the hospice team including Alicia, Kirstin, Tara, Candace, Holly and Jenny, and Dr. Vincent S. Rajkumar of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Memorial services honoring Pamela's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Pam's name: https://give.themmrf.org/PamWipfli

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101