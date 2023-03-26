Pamela Kristine Linker

May 6, 1980 - March 18, 2023

DARIEN - Pamela Kristine Linker, 42 years old, of Darien, WI, raised on Lake Shangri-La, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 6, 1980 in Waukegan, IL.

Pamela attended Central High School, Salem, WI and later received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin (Location). She spent over 20 years as a Wedding and Event Coordinator and most recently worked at Lake Lawn Resort in Delevan, WI – a job she truly loved.

Pamela loved to travel, especially to warm climates with beaches and sunsets. She was a huge dog lover and adored all animals. She also had a love of music which led her to attend many concerts and musicals.

Most of all, Pamela enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Pamela had a dazzling smile that lit up any room she entered. She was a very humble person who didn't realize how perfect and loved she was or the effect she had on all who knew her. Pamela was a treasure and a gift to all.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Sheila (Wally) Jaszkowski; her father, Thomas Linker; her brother, Ryan (Jamie) Linker; her adored niece, Violet Linker; her loving and devoted fiancee, Steven Zellmer; the entire Zellmer family who loved her like a daughter; her two loyal companions: Bryzzo and Watney; her loving feline, Cosmo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who all loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marge (Doc) Carlson; her paternal grandmother, Viola Linker; her uncle, Josh Linker and aunt, Joan Ludick.

A celebration of Pamela's beautiful life will be held between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., with a couple opportunities to share memories and stories, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delevan, WI 53115.

Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Avenue, Racine, WI 53404 or www.woofgangrescue.com.