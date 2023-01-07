 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia A. Cummings

Patricia A. Cummings

1937 – 2022

KENOSHA—Patricia A. Cummings, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with memorial services commencing at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

