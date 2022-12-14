1937 – 2022

KENOSHA—Patricia A. Cummings, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born September 2, 1937, in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Garrie and Arlene (Osborn) Zepp.

She settled in Kenosha, WI in 1969, where she worked as a Registered Nurse, first in Oncology at St. Catherine’s Hospital, then a Floor Nurse at Kenosha Memorial Hospital, and later as a Hospice Nurse with Hospice Alliance. She enjoyed getting together with her coworkers who became friends over the years. Throughout her life and in her career, Patricia touched many lives, and will be missed.

Patricia was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Kenosha, WI. She loved traveling, especially to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and going on cruises. Patricia was also an avid reader.

Survivors include her children: Garrie (Irene) Cummings, Denise (Thomas) Ribar, and David (Tina) Cummings; son-in-law, Brad Kewenig; siblings: Denny Zepp and Donna VanDerpoel; grandchildren: Erin, Jamie, Amanda, Christopher, Joey, Annie, Tremaine, Rashad, Andre, David, Jr., Brandi, Dustin, Ricky, Kyle, Tiffany and Brett; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by children, Debbie FitzGerald, Vernon Cummings, Jeff Cummings, and Susan Kewenig.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with memorial services commencing at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

