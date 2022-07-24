April 6, 1928—July 18, 2022

KENOSHA—Patricia A. Ramacci, 94, died peacefully in her home on Monday, July 18, 2022 of natural causes. Patricia was born on April 6, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Gustavies and Gertrude (Makouski) Johnson. She was a lifelong Kenosha resident.

She attended St. Thomas School in Kenosha. As a teenager, she enjoyed roller skating so much that, at one point, she was approached by a Roller Derby Club.

Patricia married Hugo Ramacci on August 4, 1954 and they had three daughters, Rita, Theresa, and Laurie. Patricia was previously married to Glen Gotsche, and they had a daughter Sandra.

When Patricia and Hugo began raising a family together, they worked opposite shifts at American Motors Corporation, until she decided to retire, but not for long. She eventually returned to work and was successful in Avon sales and worked at Sears for many years. Later in life she learned insurance claim processing and helped to manage Forest Park Pharmacy & Gift Store.

She was a loving and caring mother and opened her home to family and friends where there was always food, fun times, and laughter. She enjoyed many interests and activities throughout her lifetime including listening to music and dancing, league bowling, traveling, and gardening with Hugo, her husband of 60 years until his death in 2014. She was an avid bingo player, spent time painting ceramics, sewing, and making flower arrangements. She enjoyed being part of the St. Mary’s Parish, and her faith was strong throughout her life.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Rita Ramacci, Theresa (James) Lauder, and Laurie (Scott) Noegel, who will miss her presence in their lives. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra, and three older siblings George, Gertrude, and June.

Memorial services honoring Patricia’s life will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment will take place at a later date in All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Green Ridge Cemetery Association, 6604 7th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143.

