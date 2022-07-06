Jan. 4, 1931—July 3, 2022

Patricia A. (Rogers) Bieker, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Amita Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence.

Born in Joliet, IL on January 4, 1931, to James and Celene (Joslin) Rogers. Patricia lived and went to school mostly in Green Bay and Milwaukee, WI., graduating from West Division High School in 1949.

In March of 1951, Patricia was united in marriage to Elmer J. Bieker.

She was a member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church (Lakeside Lutheran) Church.

Before moving to Kenosha in 1958, she was employed as a secretary for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee. She then worked as a teller with First National Bank of Kenosha from 1970 until her retirement in 1993.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Henry) Hannes of Casper, WY and Christie Hernet of Hoffman Estates, IL; her three grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Hannes, Jocelyn (Derek) Eskam and Taylor Hernet; her six great-grandchildren, Sheridan, Madison and Emerson Eskam, Dylan, Riley and Brady Hannes.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Bieker; her brother, Michael Rogers and her grandson, Jason Hannes.

A visitation for Patricia will be held on on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Funeral services honoring Patricia’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101