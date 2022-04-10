Sept. 4, 1956—April 3, 2022

STURGEON BAY—Patricia Dorothy Wade, 65, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones surrounding her on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

She was born September 4, 1956 in Beloit, daughter of John Frederick Olson and Shirley Ann (Kowalewski) Olson. Pat graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha with the Class of 1974.

On October 2, 1976, she was united in marriage with Thomas William Wade at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. Pat held various positions throughout her life and worked at Southeastern Wisconsin Goodwill, Ponderosa, private home health care, and most recently, Econo Foods. She was a member of the Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education and enjoyed attending programs with her mom. Pat was an artistic person who liked painting and pottery. She loved watching her children play sports, NASCAR, and Judge Judy. Pat appreciated the outdoors, whether she was bird watching or sitting by a bonfire.

Pat will be remembered by her loving husband of 45 years, Tom Wade; two sons: William (Jeri) of Kenosha and John (Mary) of Green Bay; five grandchildren: Kaylee, Hannah, Rivers, Madison, and Hayden; father, John Olson; sisters: Carol (Joe) Perrine and Margaret Olson; brother-in-law, Mark Szalapski; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Olson; sister, Karen Szalapski; and parents-in-law, Robert, Sr. and June Wade.

A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay at 6:00 p.m. In honor of what Pat believed in, please dress casually with bright colors.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Pat’s family wishes to extend a thank you the staff at Bellin Health in Green Bay and Unity Hospice for the care and compassion shown toward Pat and their family.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Pat may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.