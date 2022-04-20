KENOSHA—Patricia E. Barthuly (Lardinois), age 93, a resident of Kenosha, WI died peacefully on March 8, 2022. She is now in heaven with Jesus and her husband Walter.

Patricia was born in Green Bay, WI to Walter and Edna (Segerson) Lardinois. She attended high school in Eaton Rapids, MI. On February 18, 1947 she married the love of her life, Walter Barthuly in Fond du Lac, WI. They spent their honeymoon in the Windy City of Chicago. Walter and Patricia were married 73 years.

Patricia was an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was a Missionette leader for many years at the First Assembly of God Church on Pershing Blvd. in Kenosha, WI. Patricia enjoyed working in the yard with her husband Walter and she loved planting rose bushes. Every year she would go to the nursery and buy purple petunias to plant, these were one of her favorites. She was a member of Journey Church, Kenosha, WI. She worked as a Teachers Aid at St. Mark Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; parents: Walter and Edna Lardinois; two sisters and their husbands: Ruth (Clay) Foster and Rita (Robert) Hilbert.

Carrying on her legacy are her children: Walter (Bonnie) Barthuly, David (Holly) Barthuly, Brad (Lorreen) Barthuly, Patricia Jimenez, Scott (Nancy) Barthuly, and Dawn (Chris) Maylath; grandchildren: Rachel (Anthony), Aaron (Nicole), Rebekah (Jonathan), Jonathan (Kimberly), Bradley (Traci), Bret, Christopher, Andrew, Jacqueline (Paul), and Alex; great-grandchildren: Juliana, Alejandra, Katelyn, Audrey, Benjamin, Gwynivere, Robert, and Mollie. Also surviving, her brother, Jerry (Beth) Lardinois.

A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Journey Church (10700-75th Street, Kenosha, WI). Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Patricia Barthuly will be interred with her husband, Walter at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI on April 25, 2022. This will be a private service for the family.

Donations can be made in Patricia’s name to Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Auxiliary Post #1865. To leave Memorials and Condolences to the family go to www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com. The family would like to thank Dr. Neil Shepler.

