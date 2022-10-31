May 15, 1935—Oct. 16, 2022

KENOSHA—Patricia E. Kleist passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 at the age of 87.

Pat was a Kenosha resident for most of her life. After graduating from Northwestern University, Pat began her long teaching career in Kenosha, in Illinois and finally in Wauwatosa, WI.

Upon retirement, she continued as a substitute teacher for several years. A lifelong athlete, Pat was a competitive swimmer in high school, and an avid golfer up until her final years. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, where she put her photography skills to good use. Other hobbies included gardening and antique collecting. Pat was known by all who met her for her encyclopedic knowledge of topics far and wide.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving parents Oliver and Marion Kleist. She leaves behind her dear sister Dorothy (Wesley) Eisenhauer, as well as nine beloved nieces and nephews, and seven great nieces and nephews. Also survived by lifelong friends Audrey Advick Walsh and John Valaske of Kenosha.

The family would like to thank the staff of Northpoint Senior Living for their compassionate care of Pat in her final years.

Private service held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, WI.