Patricia G. Nelson

Oct. 9, 1933 – Oct. 20, 2022

Kenosha – Patricia Garin Nelson, age 89, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House early Thursday, October 20, 2022.

A lifetime resident, Patricia was born in Kenosha on October 9, 1933 to the late Walter and Gladys (nee Barnes) Garin. She was a 1951 graduate of Kenosha High School. On August 15, 1953 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with Richard A. Nelson, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2012.

Patricia spent a great deal of time promoting Kenosha as the best place to live. She was employed by Sears earning top sales in 1973. She was also an award winning interior designer for Sears. Patricia then went on to sell real estate and became the broker, developer for the prestigious Isetts Meadowdale Farms. She had also served as a Kenosha County Supervisor 14th District for two terms, in the capacity of the judiciary and law enforcement committees. Patricia was appointed a member of the local emergency planning committee and Wisconsin Counties Utility Tax Commission. Patricia proudly proudly served on the Kenosha Museum Board of Directors in the 1980's.

Music also played a significant role in Patricia's life. She was a trained professional lyric opera soprano. She had given numerous recitals and programs throughout the Midwest. She relaxed by working in her garden, reading, playing the theatre organ, traveling with her husband, Richard; and spending time with her grandson, Zachary. Patricia was a longtime member of the Kenosha Chapter #92 Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Jolene Nelson of Kenosha; grandson, Zachary Nelson of Madison; sister, Margarette (Bruce) Haubrich of Kenosha; brother-in-law, William (Marilyn) Nelson of Kenosha; special friend, Bill Scherer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by brother, Walter Garin; sisters-in-law: Paulette Garin and Kathleen Knutson; and brother-in-law, Robert Knutson.

Services celebrating Patricia's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance- Hospice House have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Three Pillars Compass Point in Dousman and to Hospice Alliance-Hospice House for the compassionate care and support given to Mom in her time of need. May God bless all of you!

