November 10, 1954—March 4, 2020

Patricia G. “Patty” Cooper, age 65 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.

Born on November 10, 1954 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late James and Evelene (Fennell) Cooper. Patty attended Curtis Strange Elementary School, McKinley Jr. High School and was a graduate of Bradford High School. She furthered her education and received her BA Degree in Business Administration from Alverno College and her MS Degree in Public Administration from Marquette University.

Patty held a number of management positions during her work life, spending most of her 30 year career in the healthcare industry. She had a gift and a passion in caring for people.

In 1974, Patty was a founding member of the Kenosha Christian Fellowship Church. She was actively involved in the women’s group and other ministries of the church. She enjoyed organizing dinners and special events for her church family.