Nov. 1, 1943—April 24, 2022

KENOSHA—Patricia “Hooter” M. Calvert, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on November 1, 1943 to the late Frederick and Violet (Sundberg) Calvert in San Francisco, CA. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1961, graduate from Gateway Technical College in 1968 and received her BA in Business from Carthage College.

Pat was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was very active being a Sunday School Teacher and singing in the choir for many years.

Pat volunteered and ran team Gateway for the Relay of Life for the American Cancer Society in Kenosha for many years.

Pat enjoyed bowling, tennis collecting stamps, coins comic books, traveling and loved owls. She was also a Wisconsin sports fan. Pat lived life to the fullest with having loving concern for others.

Pat is survived by her brother Andrew Calvert; her dear friend and caregiver P.J. Rupp; her aunt Florence Wieske; and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Pat will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 – 60th St. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to the Kenosha Relay for Life American Cancer Society, Kenosha Achievement Center, Kenosha Special Olympics or to the Gateway Foundation for the Patricia Calvert Scholarship.

