Patricia J. Falduto-Miethke

June 2, 1935—February 16, 2020

Patricia “Silly” J. Falduto-Miethke, age 84, lived a life full of vitality and joy until she passed away from cardiac arrest on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born on June 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Myron T. Sanderson and Genevieve (Norton) Sanderson. Pat was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School, and a 1983 graduate from the University of Wisconsin Parkside with a degree in Psychology.

On June 18, 1955, she married Joseph R. Falduto and was blessed with four daughters. They divorced in 1980. Pat married Robert Miethke on May 24, 1989. They spent the next 27 years traveling and enjoying time with family and friends. Sadly, Robert passed away on September 2, 2016.

Pat absolutely loved her job as Program Director of the Kenosha Senior Center from 1983-2009, retiring at 74.

She enjoyed being a Mary Kay consultant for over 50 years. Earlier in her life she was a group leader for Weight Watchers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.