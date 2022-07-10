May 31, 1939—July 3, 2022

Patricia Jean Gerdes, age 83, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center Summit.

Born in Chicago, Il on May 31, 1939, she was the daughter of William and Alyce (Kedge) Couch. Patricia was a graduate of Central High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.

On June 18, 1960, she was united in marriage to Melvin J. Gerdes in Antioch, IL. Sadly, he passed away on May 26, 1995.

Patricia was employed in Northern Illinois and Kenosha County rural schools. She also worked as an elementary school teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District for 20 years until her retirement.

Patricia was a member of North Prairie UMC Church in Zion, IL. She also was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department Woman’s Auxilliary.

She enjoyed quilting as a hobby; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Patricia will be missed by her children, Michael (Michelle) Gerdes of Pewaukee, WI and James (Tammy) Gerdes Sr. of Watersmeet, MI; her grandchildren, James (Bethany Fountain) Gerdes Jr., John Gerdes and Erin Gerdes.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Jim” Gerdes and her brother, William “Bill” Couch.

Funeral services honoring Patricia’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Patricia will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101