Patricia Joan Jenkins

1930-2020

Patricia Joan Jenkins, 89, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born on March 17, 1930 in Iron River MI, the daughter of the late Dallas & Gertrude (Menghini) Baker. She was educated in the schools of Iron River. Patricia married the love of her life Roy Jenkins on May 21, 1949 in Iron Mountain, MI. Patricia was employed as a cook manager for many years.

Her hobbies included crafts, cooking, baking, cheering for the Cubs, but most of all spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children; Carol (Ed) Shada of Kenosha, Beverly Pervisky of Sheboygan, Sharon (Rick) Foster, Kathryn (Brad) Erickson, Barbara Jenkins, Pamela (Dave) Scoville, Alice Aldridge, and Gilbert (Pam) Jenkins, two sisters; Shirley Salica, and Kay Piantek, many grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy, brothers, and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

A special thank you to Grace Hospice and Visiting Physicians Association.