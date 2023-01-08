Patricia L. Nickerson

July 29, 1944 - Dec. 10, 2022

WATERFORD - Patricia L. Nickerson, (nee Mitchell), of Waterford, WI, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, at Ruth's Hospice in West Allis, WI at the age of 78.

Patricia "aka Pat or Trish" was born in Chicago, IL on July 29, 1944, to the late Theodore and Violet Mitchell (nee Baker). She graduated from Antioch High School in Antioch, IL in 1962.

Patricia enjoyed spending time in her garden and kitchen preparing meals for her family. She was especially fond of her many furry friends and she also loved her work of many years as a library assistant in Salem and Twin Lakes, WI. She was passionate about writing and was very proud of her frequently published articles in the library newsletter.

Patricia is survived by her two children: Yvonne (Brian) Lauer and Steven Bailitz; seven grandchildren: Kaitlin (David) Shellberg, Michael Iverson, Brian (Holly) Iverson, Jeffrey (Courtney) Bailitz, Cassandra (Kyle) Littel, Steven Bailitz, and Joshua Bailitz; and five great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald Nickerson, and her brother, Glenn Mitchell.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held on January 20, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM until time of service at 5:00 PM, followed by a time of fellowship at 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, a Humane Society of your choice, or Wounded Warrior Project.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services