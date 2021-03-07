1945-2021
Patricia Marie Kriederman, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Brookside Care Center.
Born in Kansas on February 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eve (Baldridge) Adams. As an infant she moved to Kenosha and resided here lifelong. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1963.
She was employed as a booker for the Kenosha County Sherriff’s Department for 25 years and retired in 2006.
Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling — especially going to Las Vegas, playing cards, and crocheting.
Survivors include her son, Mark Kriederman; a sister, Linda Adams; her ex-husband and friend, Thomas Kriederman; two nephews, Luke and Eric Adams; and her closest friends, Aldina Bertelle and Sophie Neu.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Adams.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brookside Care Center for the excellent care she received.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 8th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.
