Patricia Mau

May 13, 1935—July 18, 2022

Patricia Calvert Ryan was born on May 13, 1935 at the home of her parents Harry and Gladys (Abel) Ryan near Durand, Wisconsin.

She attended Averill School and graduated from Durand High School in 1952. In 1956 she graduated from The Stout Institute (now UW-Stout), where she met her husband James Stuart Mau. They were married on August 17, 1957 at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Durand.

Pat taught Home Economics at Prescott (Wisconsin) High School, Waldo High School, and Kenosha Vocational School. After receiving her School Librarian Certification she was a Librarian at Lincoln Junior High School and Bullen Junior High School in Kenosha until her retirement.

In 1990, Pat and Jim moved to Mesa, Arizona where they spent their final years until Jim’s death on September 22, 2018. Pat died July 18, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Steven Mau; her daughter, Laura (Tracy) Clark; her grandson, Adam Clark; her nieces: Beth (Ryan) Meier and Ellen (Ryan) Heggen; and nephew, Tom (Tammie) Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, and her brother, Jim—formerly of Farmington, MN.

Funeral services will be private.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakeshoreMort.com for the Mau family.