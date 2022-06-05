Feb. 19, 1953—June 1, 2022

KENOSHA—Patricia “Patty” M. Fridlington, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on February 19, 1953, to the late Edward and Marilyn (Mueller) Dinges in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On October 27, 1999, she married Jerry L. Fridlington in Las Vegas.

Patty farmed for many years, she bartended at several taverns throughout Kenosha and did in-home care for 10 years for Right at Home, retiring in 2020.

Patty was a hard-working woman and loved life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and was known as the swinging grandma.

Patty is survived by her husband Jerry; her daughters: Ida Beverly and Danyelle Beverly; her stepchildren: Jackie (Mary) Beverly Jr. and Scott (Rhonda) Beverly; her grandchildren: Darius, Chelsea (Dylan) Martin and Victoria (Bryan) Faulk; her great-grandchildren: Aubree, Jesiah, Lorenzo, Carmello, Bryan Jr., Darius Jr., Khloe, Gisella and Violet; and her sisters: Chris (Kerry) Raymond and Wendy Barnett. She is also survived by her dog, Gucci.

She is preceded in death by her brothers: David, Ed and Mike Dinges.

Funeral Services for Patty will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bandealy, her nurses: Cherie, Donna, Lynda, Patti, Anita, Stephanie, Bonnie Kimiko, Dawn, Deb and Cheryl for their loving and compassionate care given to Patty; as well as her best friends: Lucy and Joann for always being there and her special angel, Pat.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

