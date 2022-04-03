Dec. 14, 1951—Mar. 5, 2022

ST. PAUL, MN—Patricia Rose Gilles (Durbin), (70), passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in St. Paul, MN. Born in Kenosha, WI, she graduated from St. Joseph HS.

Patricia is survived by her parents: Delvin and Muriel Durbin (Kenosha); son, Benjamin Gilles (NY); daughter, Emily Gilles (MN). Survived by four brothers: Michael (Lynda) Durbin, Lawrence (Sheila) Durbin, Steven (Ardis) Durbin, Joseph (Ester) Durbin and six sisters: Catherine (Bill) Bloss, Paulette (Fritz) Wegner, Barbara (Ray) Islas, Mary Durbin (Ray Meyerhofer), Margaret (Glenn) Severinsen, and Jeanne (Jeff) Lauer.

A service will be held on March 29, 2022 in Minnesota and a “Celebration of Life” in Wisconsin, at a later date.