 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Rose Gilles

  • 0
Patricia Rose Gilles

Dec. 14, 1951—Mar. 5, 2022

ST. PAUL, MN—Patricia Rose Gilles (Durbin), (70), passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in St. Paul, MN. Born in Kenosha, WI, she graduated from St. Joseph HS.

Patricia is survived by her parents: Delvin and Muriel Durbin (Kenosha); son, Benjamin Gilles (NY); daughter, Emily Gilles (MN). Survived by four brothers: Michael (Lynda) Durbin, Lawrence (Sheila) Durbin, Steven (Ardis) Durbin, Joseph (Ester) Durbin and six sisters: Catherine (Bill) Bloss, Paulette (Fritz) Wegner, Barbara (Ray) Islas, Mary Durbin (Ray Meyerhofer), Margaret (Glenn) Severinsen, and Jeanne (Jeff) Lauer.

A service will be held on March 29, 2022 in Minnesota and a “Celebration of Life” in Wisconsin, at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert