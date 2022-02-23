Oct. 10, 1946 — Feb. 19, 2022

Patricia (Tanger) Abrahamson, age 75, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on October 10, 1946 in Milwaukee, she was the daughter of the late Neal Tanger and Renee DeLonge-Tanger. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Bay View High School. She attended Carthage College and Mounty Mary College.

On September 18, 1965, she was united in marriage with Ronald Abrahamson in St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha. They shared 56 years of marriage.

Throughout the years, Patricia worked for the Dept. of Aging in Kenosha, and as a teaching assistant with children with special needs at Brighton Elementary, Randall Elementary, and Round Lake Beach Elementary.

Patricia loved spending time with her children and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald; her children, Jennifer (Ken), Allen (Julie), Andrea (Johnny), Andy (Tanita); her grandchildren, Nick (Nicole), Samantha, Evan, Sofia, Ryan; her great-granddaughter, Estelle; her sister, Judy Tanger.

Funeral services honoring Patricia’s life will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Patricia will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

