Patricia Theresa Blise

March 11, 1932 - March 23, 2023

KENOSHA - Patricia Theresa Blise (Volk), age 91, of Kenosha, passed away at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, on March 23, 2023. She was born on March 11, 1932, to the late Clarence Volk and Ruth Bricco in Kenosha. She graduated from Kenosha High School in 1950.

On August 9, 1952, she married Bernard "Bernie" Blise at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. She was a member of both St. George and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where she volunteered to clean and do the laundry for many years. She loved spending time with her family and frequently attended her "friend's club" with many of her beloved friends.

She is survived by eight children: William (Paula) Blise, Tom (Renee) Blise, Jane (Robert) Carlson, Theresa (Richard) Lindquist, Kathleen (John) Peters, Nancy (Don) Waas, Linda LeMay, and Jennifer Blise; grandchildren: Matthew, Jessie, Danny, Patricia, Kevin, Ryan, Melissa, Jenna, Airielle, Brogan, Damon, Josh, Tania, Chris, Ashley, Nicole, Nathan, Logan, Jacob, Brandon, Alex, and Ethan; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy Johnson, Laurie (Gilbert) Llanas; and many other great friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Jim.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, especially the wound care nurse Jessy who mom got especially close to in her remaining days at the hospital.

A visitation for Patricia will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Kemper Center Founder's Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, burial at St. George Cemetery to follow Mass.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667