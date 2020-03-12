Patrick “Pat” Michael Lourigan

1943—2020

Patrick graduated from Mary D Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College where he received his degree and later became an instructor. Patrick worked at J.I. Case for 50 years as a Project Engineer, there he received 8 patents and was inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. in 1981. For 5 years he was the Chairman of SAE Hydraulics and authored many major magazine articles. Patrick formally retired in 2001 but continued his career as a consultant. Over the next decade, Patrick, and his contagious laugh, travelled throughout North America, along with his wife Joyce. During their travels he loved to share stories and spared no expense. He was a “good boy”, who always followed the rules and expected everyone else to as well.