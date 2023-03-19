Paul Chester Prostko

Aug. 30, 1950 - March 11, 2023

Paul Chester Prostko, age 72, passed away at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, WI on August 30, 1950, he was the son of the late Chester and Margaret (Weinke) Prostko. Paul attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Corps of Engineers 3rd Hrd.

On April 6, 1974 in Kenosha, WI Paul was united in marriage to Sue Snyder.

Paul owned and operated P.C. Prostko Grading.

He enjoyed model trains, cars and heavy equipment.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue; his children, Renee Lynn Prostko and Lori Sue Prostko; his grandchildren, Paul Chester Prostko-Leghorn, Timothy Michael Prostko-Leghorn, and Sarah Prostko and his great-grandchildren, Jocilynn and Ira III.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, James Prostko.

In fulfilling Paul's wishes, no services will be held. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held this year at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America https://secure.dav.org.

