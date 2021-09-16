1947 — 2021
Paul J. Richter, age 74 of Twin Lakes passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Paul was born May 7, 1947, to Marvin and Bernice (nee Elverman) in Elkhorn. His life was spent in Twin Lakes. He graduated from Wilmot High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S Army for two years. He fought in Vietnam in 1967 in the 82nd Air Borne First Infantry Division and upon returning, was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he met the love of his life.
On August 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Deborah G. McLamb. Paul worked as a carpenter for Richter Builders. Paul was an active member of the VFW Post 11279 in Twin Lakes. He was an avid ice fisherman and deer hunter, he enjoyed riding his motorcycles and taking care of the farm, as well as visiting with his friends. More than anything, he loved his family and treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. They meant the world to him.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Debbie; children: Joy Anne Richter, Bran Paul (Jennifer) Richter and Chad Jon (Jessica) Richter; grandchildren: Evan, Alec, Ella, and Reid; step-granchildren: Joseph, Maddie and Maya Pacholczak, Lauren and Missy Seiberlich; as well as former son-in-law Ken Seiberlich, and beloved dachshunds Lola and Beau Bently. He will be missed by many. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws JC and Joyce (nee Smith) McLamb.
Memorials in honor of Paul may be made to the VFW Post 11297 in Twin Lakes.
A Funeral Service for Paul will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (1704 – 240th Ave., Kansasville, WI 53139) with full Military Honors to follow. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 1:45 PM at CHURCH. Paul will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, October 25th at 2:00 PM.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011