1947 — 2021

Paul J. Richter, age 74 of Twin Lakes passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Paul was born May 7, 1947, to Marvin and Bernice (nee Elverman) in Elkhorn. His life was spent in Twin Lakes. He graduated from Wilmot High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S Army for two years. He fought in Vietnam in 1967 in the 82nd Air Borne First Infantry Division and upon returning, was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he met the love of his life.

On August 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Deborah G. McLamb. Paul worked as a carpenter for Richter Builders. Paul was an active member of the VFW Post 11279 in Twin Lakes. He was an avid ice fisherman and deer hunter, he enjoyed riding his motorcycles and taking care of the farm, as well as visiting with his friends. More than anything, he loved his family and treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. They meant the world to him.