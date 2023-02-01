May 4, 1947—Jan. 26, 2023

Paul James Dosemagen, age 75, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born on May 4, 1947, he was the son of the late Frederick and Shirley (Davis) Dosemagen. He was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1965.

From 1966 to 1972, Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

On October 19, 1968, he was united in marriage to Carol Dawn Mares at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Paul was employed as a Precision Grinder/Machinist for many years at Webster Electric/DanFoss in Racine.

He was the President for UAW Local 391 for many years and served many posts within the union while employed. He was also a part of the Fish and Hunt Club. In his younger years he was a local Cub Scout Leader and a member of a bowling league.

Paul loved nature and being outdoors, especially bird watching, fishing and spending time up North at their cabin in Neillsville, Wisconsin. He enjoyed woodworking, mainly building birdhouses of all kinds, along with remodeling or fixing things. He also liked playing games and reading; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

During retirement Paul and Carol enjoyed their daily competitive games of cribbage, Yahtzee and jacks (he rarely won in jacks), and also going out for a good game of shuffleboard. They lived a full life of love and laughter together.

Besides working full time, Paul completely remodeled and repaired the in and outside of the old farmhouse and barn they purchased on Highway L in 1982 all while being a loving, caring, fun husband and dad. Together with his wife they raised a close, wonderful family who now have loving families of their own.

He is survived by his wife, Carol: his children, Christian (Shelia), Sarah (Ryan) Neff, Jacob (Stacy) and Kenton (Jenni); his grandchildren, Amanda (Steven) Marin, Alyssa, Caden, Madelynne, Davis, Asher and Breckin Neff, Grayson, Parker and Everett; and his great-grandchildren, Ellia and Cole Marin and his sister-in-law, Lynn Dosemagen.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dosemagen.

Memorial services with full military honors honoring Paul’s life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, do something kind to make someone smile in Paul’s memory.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101