SALEM—Paul Keith Reau, 64, of Salem, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2022.

Paul lived a rich life, surrounded by people who loved him. He was the life of the party, always quick to crack a joke and make someone smile. He had a booming voice and an infectious laugh, and never failed to find the humor in any situation. He was incredibly generous with his time, and would drop everything in a heartbeat to help a person out.

Paul took pride in his work, spending many years in the forgery at American Brass. He ended his working years at S.C. Johnson Wax, full of blue-collar pride and the satisfaction of work well done.

Paul had a passion for American muscle cars, heavy metal music, and the Green Bay Packers. Some of his fondest memories are of taking his daughters to car shows in his ‘64 Ford Galaxy.

He spent his retirement years driving across America, taking in the sights and making the most out of life with his special companion Joy.

Paul is survived by his daughters: Amanda (Nick) Schafer of Salem, Heidi (Randy) Coy of Kenosha; his sisters: Joanne (Bob) Votava of Nekoosa and Karen Borland of Kenosha; his brother, Charles (Ruby) Reau of HI; his nephew, Tommy (Karen) Reau of Kenosha; and his close companions: Joy Kos of Kenosha and Bill Zachar of Camp Lake. He is also survived by his three granddogs: Greta, Stuart and Bubba, whom he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Reau, his father John Reau, and his brother Thomas Reau.

Paul’s life will be celebrated at Bruch Funeral Home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.”

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

