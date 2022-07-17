Paul R. Ladwig

MESA, AZ—Paul Rudolf Ladwig, age 68, of Mesa, AZ, quietly passed away Friday, June 8, 2022, with his family by his side following a valiant battle with Carcinoid Cancer and Polycystic Kidney Disease. Per his wishes, no services will be held; however, donations will be welcome in his memory to the PKD Foundation pkdcure.org/give and/or the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation carcinoid.kindful.com .

Paul was born September 12, 1953, in Kenosha, WI, to Conrad E. Ladwig and Evelyn V. Ladwig (Wheeler). Paul enjoyed fishing, building bicycles, working on vehicles, attending concerts and family life. Paul retired from the UAW where he had worked for AMC, Renault and Chrysler. After his career with the UAW, Paul began a second career, becoming a welder for Caterpillar, both of which he was very proud of. In 2012 Paul and his family moved from the Illinois/Wisconsin area to Arizona where he fully retired. Residing in Phoenix, Ahwatukee, Chandler, and finally Mesa where he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, shooting pool, sightseeing and shopping throughout the state. He found a true passion for building elaborate mechanical 3D wooden models during the last years of his life.