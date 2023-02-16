July 26, 1953—Feb. 12, 2023

SALEM—Paul Russell Schultz, 69 years old, of Salem, WI passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born July 26, 1953 to the late Alfred and Genevieve (Krahn) Schultz in Waukegan, IL.

On October 19, 1974, Paul was united in marriage with Marcella Spear in Salem, WI. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a cold Old Style Beer in his hand. He was a rifle enthusiast and a fan of old-time western shows. Paul was extremely family-oriented and adored his wife and sons.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marci Schultz; sons: Brian (Amy) and Eric (Amy) Schultz; grandchildren: Jaxon, Clay, Reed, Ethan, Rain, and Jaxson; brother, John (Gail) Schultz; and many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 20, 2023 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Township, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Rd., Trevor, WI 53179. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Paul at www.strangfh.com.