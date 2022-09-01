1953 – 2022

KENOSHA—Pavle O. Zekovic, 68 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 15, 1953, in Donja Bukovica, Savnik, Montenegro, the son of the late Obren and Mara (Nadic) Zekovic. Pavle served in the Yugoslavian Air Force from 1971-1972. In 1974, he came to the U.S. sponsored by his late uncle Milun “Milo” Zekovic, who at the time worked for MacWhyte and owned Chris’s Tap, Kenosha, WI.

Pavle worked as a machine operator for MacWhyte, Kenosha, WI for 25 years. Later he became the proprietor of Pavle’s Lounge, Kenosha, WI. Pavle will be remembered for his welcoming nature and bringing people together. Always a smile and a “ha ha ha”. When he wasn’t working, Pavle enjoyed patronizing other local bars and restaurants.

Survivors include son, Pavle Zekovic of Nashville, TN; his twin brother, Petar (Brenda) Zekovic and brother Novo (Dragica) Zekovic; his special nephew, Petar Zekovic; four nieces; and one nephew in Serbia; and former stepsons: Albert and Michael Luciani.

In addition to his parents, Pavle was preceded in death by siblings, Jovan Zekovic, Milka Zekovic, and Stana Zekovic.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Sava Serbian Monastery, 32377 IL Rte. 21, Libertyville, IL. Interment will follow in St. Sava Serbian Monastery Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.

