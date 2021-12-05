Peggy E. Gennaccaro

1943 — 2021

KENOSHA — Peggy Elizabeth Gennaccaro, 78 years old, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 15, 1943, in Elkhorn, the daughter of the late Alford and Celestine (Jones) Markham. Peggy grew up in Whitewater, WI and moved to Kenosha where she met the love of her life at Mr. Z’s Lounge. On May 15, 1965, she married John “Johnny” Gennaccaro. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Peggy attended nursing school in Chicago. She graduated from UW Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Madison, and became a radiologic technologist. She worked with Dr. Clifton E. Peterson for many years until his retirement. She also worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital and Aurora Medical Center. Peggy loved to travel; she traveled all over the United States, Europe, and China. She had a special love for Cancun, Mexico, where she traveled every year. She especially enjoyed traveling with her sister, her children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Michelle Gennaccaro (Terry Curtis) of Chandler, AZ, Lori (Gerald) Rice of Jackson, OH, John Gennaccaro of Kenosha, Gina Gennaccaro (Tim Barden) of Kenosha, and Peter Gennaccaro of Kenosha; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her beloved sister, Linda Beglinger; nephews: Tim and Robert; and special cousin, Marlene (Jim) Rosko. Special thanks to Mary Joy Modrigrano and Hospice Alliance for all they did to help Peggy and her family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Curtis Strange Elementary School.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 3:00 p.m.

The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

