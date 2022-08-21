 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peggy J. Anderson

Peggy J. Anderson

1941-2022

KENOSHA—Peggy J. Anderson, 80, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home.

Born in Illinois, on December 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Myrtis (Sheffield) Tollison.

In 1984, she married Calvin Anderson in Kenosha, WI. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2021.

Peggy was employed by Chrysler until her retirement.

She enjoyed cooking (enough for an army), and spending time with her beloved pets.

Peggy is survived by her two loving children: Vincent Howen, and Rhonda Caudill; five grandchildren: Shaun Boettcher, Zackary Sullivan, Holly Howen, Trisha Stevens, and Joseph Howen; great-granddaughter, Maralyn Boettcher; one sister, Mary (Harold) Waddington; and many nieces, nephews; and other special family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by four siblings, James, Georgia, George, and Earnest; and granddaughter, Alaina Caudill.

Funeral services will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

