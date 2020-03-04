Peter A. Dunasky

1959—2020

Peter A. “Pete” Dunasky, 61, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, from his courageous battle with cancer, February 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Milwaukee, on February 7, 1959, he was the son of the late Howard and Alma (Dumond) Dunasky. His family owned The Donut Hole Bakery in Kenosha, which inspired his love for baking.

On January 29, 1994, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Jaynee Schmidt, in Oshkosh. In March of 1995, Pete met the second love of his life, his daughter Danielle.

Pete was employed as a computer programmer for the city of Kenosha. He enjoyed hands on activities like brewing beer, leathermaking, playing golf, astronomy, motorcycle racing, and baking both at home and for Oliver’s Bakery.

Surviving Pete is his wife, Jaynee Dunasky; his daughter, Danielle Dunasky; two sisters, JoAnn Dunasky of Mount Pleasant, and Cheryl Ross of Fort Collins, CO; and his sister and brother-in-law, Terri and Robert Minga of Kenosha. He is further survived by his brother from another mother, Reed Vandeloo; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

