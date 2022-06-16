June 20, 1942—Jan. 5, 2022
OCALA, FL—Peter J. Hannes, Jr. passed away on January 5, 2022. Peter was born in Kenosha on June 20, 1942 and worked for Jockey International for 37 years.
Full Obituary was published in Kenosha newspaper in January 2022.
A Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha, WI, 1415 Dopp Street from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. to honor Peter’s transition to Gods kingdom. All are welcome to attend to honor Peter’s wonderful life.