OCALA, FL—Peter J. Hannes, Jr. passed away on January 5, 2022. Peter was born in Kenosha on June 20, 1942 and worked for Jockey International for 37 years.

A Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha, WI, 1415 Dopp Street from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. to honor Peter’s transition to Gods kingdom. All are welcome to attend to honor Peter’s wonderful life.