1954—2020

Peter Marano, 65 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1954 in Kenosha. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He began his engineering career at Outboard Marine Corporation and American Motors Corporation. He and his brother, Mark Marano, founded M&P Excavating in 1989. He was a member of the St. Mark’s Parish and the Italian American Club.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Shirley Dyke Marano, his children, Carmine Marano (Haley Celebre), Melissa Marano (Ted Baker), and Rick Meyer, his sisters, Gina (Paul) Schulz, Carla (Jose) Ponce, Diane (David) Leiting, and Lori (Peter) Martin, his sister-in-laws, Nancy Dyke and Lora Marano, and his beloved nieces and nephews, Carly (Rob) Morrone, Mallory Marano, Kelli Ponce (Derek Binninger), Jared Ponce, Ben (Janelle) Yule, Jason Yule (Coley Ellis), David (Michelle) Leiting, Michelle Schulz, Sara (Andy) Seltzer, Isabella Martin. He is also survived by many very dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmine and Dora Villani Marano, and his brother, Mark Marano.

There will be a private family memorial service.

