1954—2020

Peter Marano, 65 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1954 in Kenosha. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He began his engineering career at Outboard Marine Corporation and American Motors Corporation. He and his brother, Mark Marano, founded M&P Excavating in 1989. He was a member of the St. Mark’s Parish and the Italian American Club.