Phillip James Krumpos

July 16, 1945—May 5, 2022

SUMMERLIN—Phillip James Krumpos of Summerlin passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after a prolonged illness. Phil was born July 16, 1945 in Kenosha, WI.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Wilton J. and Alma I. Krumpos and his loving wife Marie J., Krumpos. He is survived by his daughters: Joanne J. Krumpos of Summerlin and Michelle and Tim Kerns of Kathleen, GA; his grandchildren: Nicholas (age 19) and Katie (age 15) Kerns of Kathleen, GA; and a brother John D. Krumpos of Gastonia, NC; as well as several cousins and a nephew in Wisconsin.

His service will be on June 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

