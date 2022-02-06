Sept. 28, 1932 — Jan. 26, 2022

BRISTOL — Phydele F. Hancock, 89, of Bristol, later Kenosha, passed away peacefully, January 26, 2022 at Brookside Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1932. She was educated in the schools of Zion, Racine County Agricultural and then graduated from Wilmot High School. She later received an Associate’s Degree in Marketing from Gateway Technical College in 1987.

Phydele was a caregiver and homemaker for many years. She was involved in 4-H in her teens, and as an adult she taught 4-H sewing for 15 years and was Co-Leader of the Bristol Strivers for five of those years. Phydele was an excellent seamstress. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed listening to Moody Radio. She fostered four young children in addition to her own children. She also cared for many elderly neighbors and relatives as needed. Phydele worked for Merkt’s Cheese in Bristol and Salem and, after her Marketing Degree, was later employed by W.H. Smith at the Milwaukee Hyatt, Marriott Food Service, and Taco Bell, before retiring.

Phydele loved Jesus and was a faithful attender at Bristol UMC, Community Baptist Church in Silver Lake, St. Mary’s Lutheran, and Kenosha Bible Church, over the years.

Phydele is survived by her three siblings: Karen (Robert) Gattorna, Thomas (Joan) Hancock, and Arlene (Harry) Platts; her four children: Shirley M. Olson, Steven Davidson, Eric (Deborah) Davidson and Maren (Edgar) Smith; her five grandchildren: Amanda (Allan) Carter, Natalie (Nathan) Bird, Hannah (Yanni) Haros, Miranda Smith, Jason Smith; and one great-granddaughter Holland Bird. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Yvonne Hancock; and several nieces and nephews.

Phydele was married to John A. Davidson in 1951. They later divorced. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence (Johansen) Hancock, and her brother John “Jack” Hancock, Jr.

Celebration of Life services for Phydele will be held on February 12, 2022, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. until the start of service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts to Kenosha Bible Church or to the Moody Bible Institute in memory of Phydele would be appreciated. https://www.moodybible.org/ways-to-donate/in-honor/

The family would like to specially thank Brookside Care Center for the loving and compassionate care given to Phydele.

