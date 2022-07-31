Phyllis R. Giovannoni

Dec. 6, 1950—July 27, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Phyllis R. (Uzzardo) Giovannoni, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on December 6, 1950 in Westmont, IL, she was the daughter of the late George and Phyllis (Fanella) Uzzardo.

On September 26, 1981, she was united in marriage to George Giovannoni in Westmont.

Throughout the years, Phyllis worked in food service management for the U.S. Navy at the Great Lakes Naval Base.

A member of St. Therese Catholic Church, she was active with the yearly festival, bake sales and other events. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, cooking her “deliciousness”, playing “her numbers” (grandchildren’s birthdays) in the lottery, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Brian (Amanda) Giovannoni, Shawn (Danielle) Giovannoni, Christine Uzzardo; her grandchildren, Niko, Alek, William and Alex Giovannoni, Candice, Chante, Harry and Cassandra Uzzardo; her siblings, Anthony (Elaine) Uzzardo, Jean Amirante, John (Maureen) Uzzardo, Madeline (Ron) Smith, Georgiana Rose, Joe (Lisa) Uzzardo, Vince (Sheila) Uzzardo, Loretta Laskey, Cheryl Uzzardo, Regina (Drew) Aufmann; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Uzzardo.

Funeral services honoring Phyllis’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street. Interment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101