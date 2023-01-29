Rachel Aiello

Nov. 24, 1957 - Dec. 5, 2022

KENOSHA - Rachel M. Aiello, 65, of Los Angeles, California passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. She was born on November 24, 1957 in Kenosha to Dr. Victor Aiello, D.D.S. and Elizabeth (O'Hare) Aiello. She graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and Mary D. Bradford High School Class of 1975. She also graduated from IBA Prestige Beauty College on July 1, 1982 with a degree in Cosmetology Arts and Sciences.

In July of 1981 she married Bruce Mahone in Kenosha. In 1982 they moved to Southern California where they made their home. They later divorced.

Beginning in high school she was employed as a dental assistant in her father's Kenosha dental practice for several years. She was later employed as a cosmetologist in Los Angeles County for 40 years and was still working at the time of her death. She formed many strong and lasting friendships with her co-workers and clients over those 40 years.

While living in California she was loved and nurtured by her paternal aunts and uncles, Angeline, Yolanda, Julio and Frank. They formed the nucleus of her west coast family.

She is survived by her eight brothers and sisters, Thomas (Rosemary), Martha, Mary, Richard (Kari), Jane (Jack) Coshun, Joan (David) Baugher, William (Kris Swift) and Peter (Susie). She is further survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jarrod during pregnancy; her parents, Victor and Elizabeth; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Rachel Aiello; maternal grandparents, Warren and Lucille O'Hare; her brother, John Aiello; her nephew, Gregory Chapman; all of her maternal and paternal aunts and uncles; and her former husband, Bruce Mahone.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Inurnment will be held privately. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/aha/donate) or a charity of your choice.

