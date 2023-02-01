Rachel Aiello

A memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Inurnment will be held privately. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/aha/donate) or a charity of your choice.