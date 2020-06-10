Rachel D. Griebel, age 90 a resident of Kenosha died June 6th, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 17th 2020 at 5:30 PM at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) A visitation will take place at the Woman’s Club from 4:00 PM until the time of services. Burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery later.
In lieu of flowers memorials to either the family or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.
