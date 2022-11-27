Sept. 27, 1929—Nov. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Rae L. (Wesner) Jensen passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI with her loving family at her side.

Born in Kenosha, WI on September 27, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Reinhold and Nettie (Weis) Wesner.

Rae attended McKinley Junior High and Mary D. Bradford High School.

On August 22, 1964, she was united in marriage to William Jensen.

After high school, she worked for Gimbles Department Store in Milwaukee, WI as a salesclerk and model. She returned to the Kenosha area and worked for the First National Bank of Kenosha for 30 years.

Rae was a long-time member of United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She also served on the board and loved music in addition to singing for many weddings and funerals.

She was a member of NAMI of Kenosha, serving as President and Vice President along with many other positions. Rae was also a member of the Eagles Drill Team, singing both the Lord’s Prayer during competition and the National Anthem for the Eagles National Convention in Kenosha.

In her spare time, Rae loved to dance and bowled in the Girls Commercial League.

She is survived by her son, James and her nieces and nephews, Nancy, Mark, Chris and Scott.

In addition to her parents, Rae was preceded in death by her husband, William; her son, Robert; her brother, Lee and sister-in-law Hulda.

Funeral services honoring Rae’s life were held privately in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family.

Rae’s family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their special care for Rae in her final days.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101